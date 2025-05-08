iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,275,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $563.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $552.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.71. The stock has a market cap of $569.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

