FWL Investment Management LLC Invests $158,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,854,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,653,000 after acquiring an additional 856,252 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 367,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 678,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,026,000 after purchasing an additional 171,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 652,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $112.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.52.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

