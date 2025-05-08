Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.6% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $63.61 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

