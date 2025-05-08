Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) VP Daniel Karp Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) VP Daniel Karp bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at $384,552.56. This trade represents a 8.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 84,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,372 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Organon & Co. by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

