Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pentair Q3 Earnings

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Pentair in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on Pentair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Pentair Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PNR opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53. Pentair has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

