Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 49,588 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,588 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,072.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lind Value II ApS grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after purchasing an additional 172,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

