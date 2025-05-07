Carisma Therapeutics (CARM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Carisma Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARM opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital cut their price objective on Carisma Therapeutics from $12.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carisma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.93.

About Carisma Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.