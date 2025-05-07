Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,804 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.