The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 25,564 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,564 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -113.76%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

