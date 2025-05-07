Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Match Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,390,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,733,000 after acquiring an additional 866,026 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Match Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Match Group by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 233,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 101,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

