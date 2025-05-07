The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.9 %

DCI opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson



Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

