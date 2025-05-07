Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.75. Nidec shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 116,844 shares trading hands.

Nidec Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.52 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.