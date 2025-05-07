ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.37. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 950,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 196,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

