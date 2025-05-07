Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of Itron worth $62,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $64,615,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,486,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 611.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 282,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 243,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Itron by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Itron by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 196,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,930.10. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Itron

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.