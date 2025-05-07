Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $498,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 94.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after buying an additional 210,284 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,285,000 after buying an additional 69,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.61. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

