Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $507,000 Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,425,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,826,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,112,000 after purchasing an additional 118,979 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,492,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,122,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,187,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,545. This represents a 7.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,063.44. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $60.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

