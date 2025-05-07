AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) CEO Stephan B. Tanda Sells 11,329 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $1,726,426.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,816.54. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $151.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.00. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Raymond James cut their price target on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

