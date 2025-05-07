Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 747,639 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $492,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

