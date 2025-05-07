Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Director Srinivas Akkaraju Buys 160,370 Shares of Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 160,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $748,927.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,586,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,299.96. This represents a 4.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Srinivas Akkaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 2nd, Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 159,920 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $727,636.00.

Alumis Price Performance

NASDAQ ALMS opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. Alumis Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Alumis in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alumis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresite Capital Management V LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alumis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 5,779,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194,459 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in Alumis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,033,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alumis by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,406 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alumis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in Alumis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Featured Stories

