Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 152,805 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,777,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,805 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $274,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. AREX Capital Management LP boosted its position in Brookfield by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $2,936,000. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,676,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,208,000 after buying an additional 448,113 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $55.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.