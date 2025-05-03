Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $478.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.18. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $380.63 and a 1 year high of $522.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,018.84. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.33, for a total transaction of $2,555,222.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,769,732.49. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,413 shares of company stock worth $4,846,536. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.