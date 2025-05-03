Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $63.46 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,474 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.34% of AerCap worth $63,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,726,000 after buying an additional 282,980 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,704,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,560,000 after acquiring an additional 538,703 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,097,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,934,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,802,000 after acquiring an additional 86,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in AerCap by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,550,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167,830 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE AER opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.67. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $108.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

