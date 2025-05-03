Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.9% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,855,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.24, for a total value of $635,527.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,936,593.60. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,727,550.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,747.13. The trade was a 49.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,017 shares of company stock valued at $167,207,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $597.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $575.29 and its 200-day moving average is $603.62. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Arete Research raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.45.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

