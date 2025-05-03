Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $364.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

