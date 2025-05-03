Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 543 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $184.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

