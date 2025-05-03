Aspire Growth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,555 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $230,944,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Boeing by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.90.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $185.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.14 and its 200 day moving average is $165.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

