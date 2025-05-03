Allegheny Financial Group Has $289,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allegheny Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,236,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $881,652,000 after acquiring an additional 127,541 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Netflix by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 664 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.63, for a total transaction of $421,723.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,440,254.30. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,759 shares of company stock worth $186,744,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,084.91.

Netflix Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,156.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $968.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $917.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $565.16 and a 52-week high of $1,159.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

