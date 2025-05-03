Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.7% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $488.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.52. The company has a market capitalization of $306.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

