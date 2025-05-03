Top Utility Stocks To Follow Today – April 30th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Rivian Automotive, Eaton, CRH, and Martin Marietta Materials are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $13.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.86. The stock had a trading volume of 84,908,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,622,122. The company has a market capitalization of $898.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.70, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.87. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $532.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,863. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.67. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $396.35 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 79,490,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,944,484. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,982,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,439,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.14. 1,096,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,014. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.72. 2,852,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,678,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

NYSE:MLM traded up $17.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.04 and a 200-day moving average of $531.06. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

