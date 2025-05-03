Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1,138.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 245,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 167.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

