Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 28 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. The trade was a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,235,041. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $423.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $409.85 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

