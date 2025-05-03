Apex Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,028 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,028 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,017,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $91,936,000 after acquiring an additional 105,170 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 136,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.33. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $2,743,189.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,480,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,003,883.93. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,657 shares of company stock valued at $15,984,929 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

