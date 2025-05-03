Accredited Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

