Arrowroot Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 853 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.0 %

CRWD opened at $440.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 863.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.78 and a 200-day moving average of $365.54. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $429.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.76.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,125 shares of company stock valued at $53,208,049. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

