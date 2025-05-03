14,512 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Aspire Growth Partners LLC

Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
SHY stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
