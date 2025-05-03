ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,843 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $84,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Vistra Stock Up 1.4 %

VST opened at $139.24 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.