Ategra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ategra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ategra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

