Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,931. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,400 shares of company stock valued at $52,711,258. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $347.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

