Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Albar Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,292,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HON opened at $214.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.07 and its 200 day moving average is $215.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.