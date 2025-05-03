Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Takes $815,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,872 shares of company stock worth $2,208,684 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

