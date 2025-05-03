Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. American Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after acquiring an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,639,000.

VCSH stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

