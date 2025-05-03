Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Purchases 25,000 Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in OPAL Fuels were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,034 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $3.40 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $1.82 on Friday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $314.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.69.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

