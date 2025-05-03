15,000 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Acquired by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,851,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,043,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,305,000 after purchasing an additional 274,540 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,415,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 163,505 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 896.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 140,262 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORA opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.56.

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $439,682.10. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,790. The trade was a 46.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,242 shares of company stock valued at $156,427. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

