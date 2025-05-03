586,028 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 586,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,576,000. e.l.f. Beauty makes up about 2.0% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 1.04% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,973.12. The trade was a 25.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of ELF opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

