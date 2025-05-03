Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) is Ategra Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ategra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,322 shares during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares makes up 7.2% of Ategra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ategra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.47% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $88,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 366,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,740.18. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawthorn Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

HWBK opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

