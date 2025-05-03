Accredited Wealth Management LLC Invests $393,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 375,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,252,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,773,000 after buying an additional 122,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.38. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

