93,961 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Acquired by Aspire Growth Partners LLC

Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,675,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,866,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,414 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,454,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,754,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,785,000.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

