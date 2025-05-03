683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 86.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital during the third quarter worth $101,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mastech Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:MHH opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $16.00.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

