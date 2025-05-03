Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,378,000 after acquiring an additional 100,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,233,000 after buying an additional 223,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $998,400,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,192,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.50.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $427.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.83 and a 200-day moving average of $485.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.05 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

