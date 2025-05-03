Aspire Growth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
IJJ stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $136.42.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
